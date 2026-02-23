New San Quentin Learning Center Opens to Advance ‘California Model’

The new $239 million San Quentin Learning Center, which officially opened last week, offers expanded spaces to support education, vocational training, media production and other rehabilitative services. | Photo Credit: Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the opening of the new San Quentin Learning Center, the latest step in the state’s effort to remake the facility around education, rehabilitation and reentry.

The 81,000-square-foot complex is designed to expand classroom and programming space and support education, workforce training, media production and reentry preparation.

State officials said the project was completed in 18 months for $239 million and was funded through a lease revenue bond.

The announcement also ties the project to broader public-safety investments and to reforms underway at San Quentin, including changes to formerly death row housing.

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials convened on Feb. 20 to open the new Learning Center at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, framing the facility as a cornerstone of the state’s push to prioritize education, rehabilitation and successful reentry for incarcerated residents.

The 81,000-square-foot complex — three interconnected buildings intended to create a campus-style environment — nearly triples available classroom and programming space at San Quentin, according to the governor’s office. The 18-month progressive design-build project was completed on time and on budget at $239 million and funded through a lease revenue bond. Vanir provided project and construction management services, with architects DLR Group and Schmidt Hammer Lassen and contractor McCarthy Building Companies rounding out the project team.

Newsom cast the opening as a symbolic shift for a site long associated with the state’s harshest punishment.

“Three years ago, I stood here and promised to turn this symbol of the old system into the crown jewel of a new one. Today, with the opening of this Learning Center, we are proving that rehabilitation and public safety go hand in hand — and that hope is a powerful tool for safer communities,” said Gov. Newsom, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Jeff Macomber said the project is meant to strengthen public safety by expanding evidence-backed interventions.

“This historic initiative is aimed at making communities safer by creating change, using data-backed, proven measures to break cycles of crime for the incarcerated population, while improving workplace conditions for institution staff,” said Macomber.

The Learning Center’s Building A is positioned as a technology and media hub, with a reentry center on the ground level, podcast studios and production facilities tied to programs including Ear Hustle and Uncuffed, plus coding instruction through partners such as The Last Mile. Building B is designed as an education hub, with partnerships including California State University, Los Angeles, the University of California, Berkeley and Mt. Tamalpais College, along with classrooms for high school completion and college-level coursework and expanded library space. Building C includes a multipurpose hall, café and store, as well as outdoor classrooms facing the San Francisco Bay, the release said.

The governor’s office said the complex design was informed by more than 50 stakeholder meetings — including incarcerated residents and staff — and incorporates natural light, open sightlines, green-building principles and campus-style courtyards.

The announcement also highlights statewide crime trends and prevention investments. The governor’s office said California has invested $2.1 billion since 2019 in public-safety efforts and recently awarded $107 million in grant funding intended to help prevent violence. The release cited Major Cities Chiefs Association data showing violent crime down 12% in 2025 compared with 2024 across California’s major cities, with homicides down 18% and robberies down 19%.

Newsom’s administration described the Learning Center as a building block of broader changes at San Quentin, including conversion of East Block — formerly death row — into rehabilitative housing, repurposing portions of the Upper Yard, adding murals and art projects, and increasing staff participation in programming.

Californians for Safety and Justice Executive Director Tinisch Hollins said the opening marks a pivot in the state’s approach.

“The opening of this learning center signals a new direction — one that treats rehabilitation and healing as central to accountability,” said Hollins.

Full operation of the Learning Center is expected later this spring.

