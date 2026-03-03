Behavioral Healthcare Lighting

The BAX Behavioral Healthcare Luminaire is a high-impact, surface-mounted ceiling fixture engineered for secure and demanding environments. Available in 1’x2’ and 1’x4’ sizes, the BAX features a seamless, one-piece housing with security lensing and tamper-resistant fasteners to prevent contraband concealment, unauthorized access and fixture penetration. An internal security hinge allows safe maintenance while eliminating exposed hardware that could be used for weapon fabrication. Designed for minimum- to maximum-security applications, the BAX is ideal for psychiatric wards, detention centers, public housing, transportation facilities and athletic spaces. The fixture includes a long-life LED system rated for over 100,000 hours with 0–10V dimming, multiple CCT and CRI options, and prismatic or clear lens choices in durable acrylic, polycarbonate or tempered glass. ETL listed for damp locations, with a wet-location option available, the BAX delivers durability, safety and performance backed by a five-year limited warranty.

