The Design Flaw in Corrections and Jail Assignments

Many newly hired sheriff’s department staff members begin their tenures with assignments in county jails. | Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Pinellas County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office

By David McRoberts

In the United States, there are approximately 2,700 county jail operations that fall under the jurisdiction of the elected county sheriff.

Many of these sheriff’s departments maintain a deeply rooted personnel practice requiring newly hired deputy sheriff staff to begin their service within county jail operations. This approach is so widespread that it is often treated as a matter of tradition rather than a best-practice policy choice subject to critical evaluation.

Despite its administrative logic, this model contains an often-overlooked organizational design weakness that can produce unintended consequences affecting employee procurement, professional development, internal culture and external perception. The underlying issue is best understood as a structural misalignment between operational staffing priorities and professional role identity.

The origins of this practice are largely pragmatic: jails demand continuous staffing, fixed security posts, post orders and strict supervision ratios. Patrol divisions, by comparison, typically operate with smaller staffing levels and require higher degrees of discretion and independent judgment. From a management standpoint, assigning new deputies to the jail addresses immediate personnel needs while providing an environment in which recruits can be observed, evaluated and acclimated to agency procedures.

Several justifications commonly support this framework. Correctional assignments often involve building foundational skills in communication, situational awareness, documentation and controlled decision-making. Administrators may also emphasize that daily interaction with incarcerated populations enhances an officer’s understanding of behavior management, conflict resolution and institutional safety protocols. Under this reasoning, the jail serves as an introductory phase where new deputies gain experience before assuming broader law enforcement responsibilities.

Initially, these rationales are operationally sound, but challenges arise when the policy’s practical effects on employee expectations and perceptions are examined more closely.

Expected vs. Actual Duties

Historically, most deputy sheriff applicants pursue the profession with a primary interest in traditional law enforcement duties such as patrol, investigations and community engagement. Although candidates typically acknowledge that detention responsibilities may be part of the job, a mandatory custodial assignment at the outset of employment can create tension between anticipated duties and actual experience.

This tension is not simply theoretical. A newly sworn deputy emerging from academy training may expect immediate application of field tactics, rapid response responsibilities and autonomous decision-making. Instead, the deputy enters a highly structured custodial setting defined by schedules, security policies, procedures, protocols and housing unit management. These functions are vital to facility operations, yet they differ considerably from the dynamic environment that many recruits associate with law enforcement work.

The resulting impact is frequently psychological rather than procedural. New deputies may interpret the jail assignment as a waiting period rather than a developmental stage. Informal workplace language often reflects this mindset, with recruits describing their time in detention facilities in terms that imply endurance rather than professional growth. Such attitudes, if left unaddressed, can influence morale, motivation and long-term retention.

A hypothetical example illustrates the dynamic. A recruit joins a sheriff’s department motivated by public safety and community interaction. Following academy graduation, the deputy is assigned to supervise a housing unit, where primary duties involve inmate accountability, movement coordination, rule enforcement and other custodial duties. Without consistent supervisory messaging linking these responsibilities to future patrol competencies, the deputy may perceive the role as disconnected from career objectives. Over time, this interpretation may contribute to frustration or disengagement despite satisfactory job performance.

Assignments Perceived as Punishment

Perception-related complications become even more pronounced when experienced deputies are reassigned to jail operations after serving in patrol or specialized units. Within many agencies, such transfers — regardless of their administrative basis — are widely regarded by employees as carrying punitive implications. If you are perceived as having “screwed up,” you get reassigned back to the jail. Even when prompted solely by staffing shortages or organizational rotations, repeated detention assignments may be interpreted as signaling managerial dissatisfaction.

These perceptions rarely emerge solely from written policy; they are shaped by internal culture and institutional behavior. If deputies with performance challenges are reassigned to the jail more frequently than high-performing personnel, staff may develop informal associations between detention assignments and disciplinary action. Over time, the assignment risks being viewed less as an operational necessity and more as a punishment and a symbolic corrective measure.

Consider another hypothetical situation. A patrol deputy is transferred back to jail operations to address a personnel vacancy. Official explanations emphasize staffing requirements, but informally, coworkers speculate about underlying performance issues. Regardless of intent, the reassigned deputy may experience diminished professional status or reputational concern. Supervisors must then manage not only operational adjustments, but also the morale and cultural implications of the transfer.

Public Views Lack Proper Perspective

External perception introduces an additional layer of complexity. Members of the public often possess limited familiarity with the internal structure of sheriff’s offices. Personnel movements between divisions may therefore be misinterpreted as disciplinary outcomes, particularly when local narratives or media framing reinforce such assumptions. Internal staffing decisions can inadvertently influence community trust and organizational legitimacy.

The broader organizational concern, therefore, is not the existence of jail assignments, but the manner in which they are culturally positioned and operationally framed. When detention duties are implicitly regarded as secondary, temporary or corrective, agencies risk weakening both employee engagement and recognition of corrections as a critically important professional specialization. The design weakness lies in the gap between operational necessity and institutional messaging.

Reshaping the Corrections Conversation

Several more current reform strategies merit consideration. Agencies may benefit from explicitly presenting jail operations as a distinct and valued professional function rather than as a universal entry point. Establishing competitive selection processes, advancement pathways and recognition mechanisms for corrections personnel can help reinforce this perspective. Structured rotation systems may also normalize cross-division movement, reducing stigma associated with reassignment.

Leadership communication remains central to any solution. Supervisors and administrators should consistently articulate how detention experience contributes to broader law enforcement effectiveness, emphasizing transferable skills and operational relevance. Mentorship initiatives, integrated training models, and competency-based evaluation systems can further align employee understanding with organizational objectives.

Recruitment practices likewise play a preventative role. Clear and transparent discussion of assignment structures and career progression expectations can mitigate early-career dissatisfaction and misinterpretation.

In summary, requiring new deputies to begin their employment within county jail operations is grounded in legitimate administrative considerations. Still, it can reveal structural weaknesses when examined through organizational and behavioral lenses. By addressing perception dynamics, cultural narratives and alignment of professional identity, sheriff’s departments can sustain operational readiness while strengthening workforce cohesion and institutional credibility.

David McRoberts, CPP, is a retired sheriff’s captain and jail administrator from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin. McRoberts now serves as a consultant with Assured Assessments Inc. He is a valued member of Correctional News’ Industry Knowledge Council, as well as an Advisory Board Member with the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association (ILEETA).