HOK Hires Guy Mallozzi as Director of Business Development for Civic+Justice

Guy Mallozzi has joined HOK’s Civic+Justice team as the new Director of Business Development.

Mallozzi is based in Kansas City and brings more than 30 years of experience working with architecture and engineering teams on complex projects nationwide, including courthouses, corrections centers and law enforcement facilities. His clients have included the U.S. Coast Guard; the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center; the Department of Veterans Affairs; Mecklenburg County, N.C.; Gwinnett County, Ga.; the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction; and the City of Alexandria, Va..

In his new role, he will partner with HOK’s leaders to strengthen client engagement, major pursuit performance and long-term account development.

Mallozzi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business and Marketing with a concentration in Economics from New York University. He also serves on the Marketing Advisory Board at the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Bloch School of Management and mentors Bloch graduate students.