New Huntsville U.S. Courthouse Dedicated in Alabama

A new 123,000-square-foot U.S. Courthouse in Huntsville, Ala., designed by Fentress Studios, was dedicated in February. | Photo Credit (all): Fentress Studios, a Populous Company

The new Fentress Studios-designed Huntsville U.S. Courthouse held its official dedication ceremony Feb. 13.

The 123,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes five courtrooms and six judges’ chambers and is intended to serve the Northern District of Alabama, according to the firm.

The courthouse consolidates space for multiple federal courts and agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services and the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

The limestone-clad Roman Doric design incorporates public art and is described as LEED Gold and SITES Silver certifiable.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new federal courthouse designed by Fentress Studios has been formally dedicated in historic downtown Huntsville, Ala., marking the opening of a 123,000-square-foot facility that will house multiple federal courts and related agencies.

Fentress Studios, a Populous company, said the Huntsville U.S. Courthouse held its official dedication on Feb. 13. The three-story building includes five courtrooms and six judges’ chambers and is intended to support federal judicial operations for the Northern District of Alabama.

“The timeless design of our new courthouse embodies the values of U.S. Courts and symbolizes the importance and permanence of the third branch of government. We are very pleased with the work of Fentress Studios, a Populous Company, in producing a world-class building,” said U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke, according to a press release from Fentress Studios.

The firm said the courthouse sits on a five-acre site and provides dedicated space for the U.S. District Court, U.S. Magistrate Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court, along with clerks’ offices. The building also includes areas for the U.S. Marshals Service, a senator’s office, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services and the GSA, among other functions.

Fentress described the design as rooted in neoclassical style and organizational principles intended to express stability and permanence while incorporating modern building systems and sustainability strategies. The design-build team included Brasfield & Gorrie, with The S/L/A/M Collaborative serving as architect of record.

“We appreciate Chief Judge Burke, Senior District Judge Smith and the GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst’s passion for great architecture that drove our team to achieve design excellence at every step of the process. Together, we created a courthouse that honors the judiciary, serves the community and stands as a civic anchor in Huntsville,” said Steve White, Principal for Fentress Studios.

Architecturally, the limestone-clad Roman Doric concept includes an entryway flanked by gently arcing symmetrical wings and two staircases, the firm said. Courtrooms are arranged in a linear plan around a central atrium that incorporates a historic mural from 1929 by artist Xavier Gonzalez, whose work has appeared in Huntsville courtrooms for nearly a century.

Through the GSA’s Art-in-Architecture program, murals by local artist Caleb O’Connor were curated for each courtroom and depict life in Northern Alabama, the release said. Fentress also highlighted state-of-the-art security systems and other technology aimed at supporting courthouse operations in a “digital age.”

“The project required strong collaboration between all partners in executing the thoughtful design and complex technical and regulatory requirements of the new Huntsville U.S. Courthouse. Together with Brasfield & Gorrie and every firm involved, we have delivered a building that is classical in style, but advanced in its execution and performance, and above all, respectful of the judiciary it serves,” said Doug Kleppin, Principal of The S/L/A/M Collaborative.

Fentress said energy-efficient measures position the project as a LEED Gold and SITES Silver certifiable building.

This article is based on a press release published by Fentress Studios on Feb. 19, 2026.