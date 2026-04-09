The Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 Security Scanner is a static, millimeter-wave screening solution designed for aviation, critical infrastructure and high-security environments. It uses AI-based algorithms to detect metallic and non-metallic threats on individuals with high resolution and fast throughput, delivering results within milliseconds. The system operates using non-ionizing millimeter waves, offering safe and contact-free screening without health risks. Its intuitive interface supports ease of use for operators and subjects, while symbolic body graphics help preserve privacy. Certified for aviation passenger screening, the QPS201 balances precision and reliability with low maintenance and automated options that support efficient security workflows. Optional centralized data management and customizable sensitivity further enhance operational flexibility.

Rodhe Schwarz