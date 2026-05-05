Video Intercoms

Zenitel’s Video Intercom portfolio encompasses a range of IP/SIP-enabled devices that combine video, audio and amplified communication to support secure access and announcement functions. Built for reliability in challenging environments, these intercoms deliver high-quality video and clear audio performance, maintaining communication even amid temperature extremes and harsh conditions. The offering includes multiple form factors such as video stations with keypads, card-reader support and compact or mini variants, enabling flexible installation across housing, campus or industrial access points. With SIP/VoIP compatibility, the systems integrate into modern networked communication infrastructures, facilitating efficient visitor interaction and controlled entry.

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