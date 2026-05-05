Video Intercoms

1 mins
Zenitel Video Intercom system

Zenitel’s Video Intercom portfolio encompasses a range of IP/SIP-enabled devices that combine video, audio and amplified communication to support secure access and announcement functions. Built for reliability in challenging environments, these intercoms deliver high-quality video and clear audio performance, maintaining communication even amid temperature extremes and harsh conditions. The offering includes multiple form factors such as video stations with keypads, card-reader support and compact or mini variants, enabling flexible installation across housing, campus or industrial access points. With SIP/VoIP compatibility, the systems integrate into modern networked communication infrastructures, facilitating efficient visitor interaction and controlled entry.

Zenitel

Share this article

View More Products

Correctional News 2025 Industry Awards

Recognizing longtime and emerging industry leaders.
Winners announced at annual Corrections Summit.

Nominate today