Body Camera and Remote Speaker Microphone

Equip your officers with the ultimate communication and evidence-capture ecosystem. The Motorola V700 LTE body camera delivers continuous broadband livestreaming, critical location tracking and reliable recording capabilities. This ensures you never miss a crucial moment on patrol or inside the facility. Pair it with the groundbreaking Motorola SVX video remote speaker microphone, which perfectly merges APX radio audio with HD video capture. The SVX reduces physical clutter while utilizing AI to tag footage and filter background noise. Built tough for law enforcement and corrections, the V700 and SVX seamlessly integrate to protect teams, streamline workflows and secure indisputable evidence.

Motorola