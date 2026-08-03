Tamper-Resistant Soap Dispenser

The Vandal Proof Soap Dispenser by OPS is a patented industrial stainless steel soap dispenser that is indestructible, ligature-resistant, impenetrable and securely locked on the wall with the OPS mounting system. The mounting system uses a patented eyebrow to completely prevent the metal dispensers from being torn off the wall. Its ultra-high-yield cartridges offer 2,500 pumps per refill, which cannot be contaminated, including soaps, hand sanitizers and an all-in-one soap, shave cream and conditioner.

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