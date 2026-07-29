South Carolina Honors Nation’s Longest-Serving Warden

Longtime South Carolina Department of Corrections warden Edsel Taylor (right) is congratulated by South Carolina DOC Director Joel Anderson (left) and Deputy Director for Operations Dennis R. Patterson Sr. (middle) upon receiving the Order of the Palmetto on July 20. | Photo Credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections

Edsel Taylor, whose 51-year career with the South Carolina Department of Corrections included service as the nation’s longest-serving prison warden, has received the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Taylor was presented the award during the Dorchester County Council’s July 20 meeting. The honor recognizes extraordinary lifetime achievement, service and significant contributions to the state, capping a public-service career that has spanned corrections, the military and conservation.

After serving one year in Vietnam, Taylor began working at MacDougall Correctional Institution in 1969. He later accepted a warden position at a maximum-security facility in Columbia before returning to MacDougall as warden, the role from which he ultimately retired. Taylor also served 28 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

Over the course of his corrections career, Taylor served as warden at five South Carolina facilities and worked under nine agency directors. At MacDougall, he established a housing unit for incarcerated military veterans to improve access to services and encourage discipline and camaraderie. He also oversaw construction of an inmate-built chapel and helped the institution achieve accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

Throughout his career, Taylor consistently supported education, vocational training and treatment programs intended to reduce recidivism and prepare people for productive lives after release.

“You can’t simply lock someone up and expect them to be released as a normal person,” Taylor said, according to an article from the Summerville Journal Scene. “It’s our responsibility to try to make sure they are prepared to be a productive citizen when they get back on the street.”

Taylor delayed his planned retirement as MacDougall navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, later praising staff members for remaining committed through the disruption. Since retiring, he has devoted his time to environmental stewardship, helping secure permanent conservation easements, serving as a master naturalist and maintaining wood duck nesting sites.

“This award is something bigger than I am,” Taylor said, according to an article from the Summerville Journal Scene. He credited the employees he worked alongside for their dedication and continued efforts to improve correctional operations.

This article is based on reporting by Michael Prochaska that was originally published by the Summerville Journal Scene on July 23, 2026.