Massachusetts Chooses Development Team, Site for Springfield Regional Justice Center

The new 330,000-square-foot Roderick L. Ireland Regional Justice Center in downtown Springfield, Mass., will offer consolidated justice operations in a modern facility. | Photo Credit: Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) / Liberty Junction

The Massachusetts Trial Court and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) selected the Liberty Junction Team to deliver the new Roderick L. Ireland Regional Justice Center in Springfield through a long-term lease structure.

DCAMM materials describe the project as a facility of up to approximately 330,000 usable square feet for judicial, administrative, detention and court services.

The selected team includes developers FD Stonewater and CoJo Partners, architect Leers Weinzapfel Associates and general contractor Suffolk Construction.

State officials said the proposed six-story, L-shaped building will support efficient court operations, daylighted courtrooms and improved resilience.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Massachusetts is advancing plans for a new Springfield Regional Justice Center with a delivery model and development team aimed squarely at project execution: a long-term leased courthouse of up to approximately 330,000 square feet, backed by a public-private development team led by FD Stonewater and CoJo Partners.

The Massachusetts Trial Court and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) are seeking a modern regional justice facility to replace and consolidate operations now housed at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and the neighboring housing court, creating a single home for judicial, administrative, detention and court services.

The new justice center will be located at 125 Liberty Street in downtown Springfield and will keep the name of the former courthouse. According to DCAMM’s project page, the Springfield Regional Justice Center will be acquired through a lease structure with an initial 40-year term and two optional 10-year extensions, giving the commonwealth a potential occupancy horizon of up to 60 years. The state has positioned the procurement as a faster path to replacing outdated court space while still delivering a purpose-built facility for Springfield and the surrounding region.

DCAMM’s project page says the facility will provide a “modern, efficient, and resilient home,” according to a project page published by DCAMM. Public project materials describe a program of not more than approximately 330,000 usable square feet, and in the development selection announcement the commonwealth said the proposed building is a six-story, L-shaped facility designed to maximize efficiency, support a logical court layout and bring natural light into all courtrooms.

The selected Liberty Junction Team brings together several major stakeholders. FD Stonewater, a national developer with experience in government facilities, is paired with CoJo Partners, a Massachusetts-based minority-owned development firm. Suffolk Construction is slated to serve as general contractor, and Leers Weinzapfel Associates is the project architect/designer. On the public sector side, the Massachusetts Trial Court is the user agency, while DCAMM is managing the procurement and real estate process. DCAMM also previously retained Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group as transaction advisor for the courthouse procurement.

State officials said the Liberty Junction proposal stood out among 10 submissions based on value, cost, schedule and transportation access. The selected site offers a downtown location near Union Station, bus service, highways and parking, which the commonwealth said supports both public access and court operations. Because the facility will be privately owned and leased to the commonwealth, officials have also said the project will generate property-tax revenue for Springfield.

The project continues a broader Massachusetts push to modernize justice infrastructure. In April of this year, Correctional News reported on work starting on DCAMM’s Framingham Regional Justice Center, another Massachusetts courthouse investment that highlights the state’s ongoing focus on contemporary, sustainable and operationally efficient court facilities.

This article is based on a press release published by the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) on July 2, 2026, and on project information from DCAMM’s Springfield Regional Justice Center project page.