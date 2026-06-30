Design Selected for New 540-Bed Lorain County Jail in Ohio

The Lorain County Jail Advisory Board voted to advance a 540-bed podular design from DLZ Architecture for a new county jail.

The selected concept is an approximately160,000-square-foot facility estimated at roughly $143 million overall, with the board choosing to move forward with the design instead of a 432-bed linear alternative estimated at about $116 million.

The vote advances design work but does not fund construction. County leaders are expected to begin the process for a proposed sales tax, and voters could be asked to weigh in as soon as November.

The existing jail opened in 1977, and two independent studies found the facility had outlived its useful life.

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Lorain County Jail Advisory Board has selected a 540-bed podular design for a new county jail, moving ahead with the larger concept after months of debate over cost, capacity and day-to-day operations. The board’s vote sends the project into its next design phase while shifting the county’s attention to funding.

The approved concept from DLZ Architecture carries an almost $143 million price tag for an approximately 160,000-square-foot facility that includes fees, furniture and other items needed to make the jail operational, said DLZ project architect Eric Ratts, according to reporting from Cleveland.com.

The decision resolves a central question that had divided county leaders: whether to build the podular, or wagon-wheel, layout backed by Sheriff Jack Hall and jail staff, or pursue a smaller linear plan commissioners viewed as more affordable. In the approved configuration, housing units would be arranged around a central control point so officers can observe multiple units at once, a layout jail staff tied to operational safety, according to reporting from The Chronicle-Telegram.

The rejected alternative would have provided 432 beds at about $116 million and would have relied more heavily on corridor housing, cameras and monitors. By choosing the larger design, the board aligned itself with the staffing and supervision model favored by corrections personnel.

Funding remains unsettled. Reporting from Cleveland.com indicated that the board’s action does not authorize construction, but instead moves the county into the next stage of design work. Commissioners are expected to begin the process for a proposed sales tax, with public hearings scheduled for July 17 and July 21. The Chronicle-Telegram reported the next step is to make the funding case to voters, who could be asked to approve a tax as soon as November.

The vote comes as Lorain County continues to grapple with an aging jail that opened in 1977 and has drawn repeated concern over deferred maintenance, outdated systems, crowding and staff safety. According to reporting from Cleveland.com, two independent studies concluded the building has outlived its useful life.

Previous Correctional News reporting on the James A. Karnes Corrections Center in Franklin County, Ohio documented DLZ Architecture’s role in operational assessment and design for a modern county correctional complex, where clear sightlines and centralized observation continue to shape layout decisions. Lorain County’s selected layout is consistent with those priorities, even as the county still must answer the project’s financing question.

This article is based on reporting originally published by The Chronicle-Telegram on June 22, 2026, with additional reporting from Cleveland.com published on June 23, 2026.