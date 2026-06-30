ADA-Compliant Molded Grab Bars

2 mins
Cotech molded grab bars

Cortech is proud to introduce its latest line of ADA-compliant molded grab bars, engineered specifically to provide reliable support in high-intensity environments. Designed with durability, safety and ease of maintenance in mind, these patent-pending grab bars provide dependable support and long-lasting performance. Each grab bar is rotationally molded as one-piece with tapered, closed edges for ligature resistance while providing a secure, comfortable grip. The smooth finish allows for easy cleaning, while the concealed water management system prevents moisture from accumulating between the grab bar and the mounting surface. Available in 18-inch, 24-inch, 36-inch and 42-inch sizes, applications include all lavatory areas and shower locations, ADA-compliant cells, and vertical wall-mounted use for safer access to upper bunks. Proudly made in the U.S. and backed by a lifetime warranty, Cortech’s grab bars deliver lasting performance, low-maintenance reliability and confidence in environments where safety matters most. Contact Cortech today to learn more or request additional information.

Cortech USA

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