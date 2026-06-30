Heavy-Duty Food Transport Carts

Heavy-duty correctional food-transport carts from Carter-Hoffman provide heated tray service and bulk food-pan transport to deliver meals safely and reliably, even under the harshest conditions. Built for security and durability, the carts feature tamper-proof fasteners, heater and tray-rack hold downs, welded stainless steel construction, thermometer protector covers and welded push handles. Models come equipped with either top- or bottom-mounted convection heating components, and its largest cart can hold up to 15 18-inch-by-26-inch sheet pans, or up to 30 12-inch-by- 20-inch steam table pans. These heavy-duty carts have all the necessary features to deliver three meals a day in correctional facilities.

Carter-Hoffman