Tennessee DOC Rolls Out Mobile Community Supervision Offices

New mobile community supervision units will help the Tennessee Department of Correction expand access to probation and parole services in rural areas of the state. | Photo Credit: TDOC

The Tennessee Department of Correction launched mobile community supervision offices to bring probation and parole services closer to rural communities.

The units are intended to ease transportation barriers for people under supervision and provide officers with private, field-based meeting space.

TDOC currently operates two units and plans to add a third to expand coverage across all regions of the state.

The rollout extends TDOC’s broader focus on accountability, public safety and successful reentry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction has launched mobile community supervision offices aimed at expanding probation and parole access in rural parts of the state. According to the department, the units are designed to bring supervision services closer to people who may otherwise struggle to report to an office because of distance or limited transportation.

The mobile offices also create a more structured field environment for staff. Each unit includes workspace for up to four officers as well as a private meeting area, allowing probation and parole officers to meet with people under supervision in a setting TDOC said is safer and more efficient for officers conducting supervision in the field.

State officials said the need is especially acute in counties where residents may not have reliable access to a vehicle and where public transit is limited or unavailable.

“TDOC supervises probationers and parolees in every corner of Tennessee, including rural counties where transportation can be a real challenge,” said Chris Hansen, Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision, in a Tennessee Department of Correction release. “These mobile offices will help us bring supervision services directly to those communities, making it easier for individuals to meet their requirements and stay connected to the resources they need.”

TDOC currently has two mobile community supervision offices in operation and plans to add a third. The department said the added capacity would allow the program to serve all regions of Tennessee while giving probation and parole officers more flexibility in the field.

In a video posted on TDOC’s Facebook page, Hansen gave a tour inside one of the mobile probation units. Each unit contains a back office with a sliding glass door to provide privacy during meetings with offenders. Hansen also said that in the case of a critical incident, the units can be deployed to serve as mobile command centers.

The agency described the launch as part of an ongoing effort to support both public safety and successful reentry. In the announcement, TDOC said broader access to supervision services can help individuals stay accountable, complete supervision requirements and remain connected to community resources.

The initiative also aligns with earlier TDOC messaging on the role of structured supervision in reducing repeat involvement with the justice system. Correctional News previously reported in 2023 that TDOC’s recidivism rate for people released from state prison in 2019 had fallen to 29.6%, which the department linked in part to evidence-based programming, community partnerships and more standardized supervision in the community.

TDOC said the expansion is intended to increase service coverage in rural communities while improving flexibility and safety for probation and parole officers working across the state. The department framed the mobile offices as part of a broader strategy to make required reporting and support services more accessible statewide.

“When we work with our offending population to help them desist from criminal behavior, our communities are safer,” said Hansen.

This article is based on a press release published by the Tennessee Department of Correction on June 17, 2026, and includes contextual background from prior Correctional News reporting.