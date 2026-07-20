CLA Promotes Katie Scott to Deputy Director

Last month, the Correctional Leaders Association (CLA) announced the promotion of Katie Scott to Deputy Director, recognizing her leadership and longstanding commitment to the association’s members and the corrections profession.

In her new role, Scott will continue supporting CLA’s organizational initiatives and strengthening collaboration among correctional leaders nationwide.

Scott previously served as CLA’s Director of Member Services, coordinating CLA’s annual conferences and events and leading its Deputy Directors and Probation & Parole Executive Networks. She also supports member research, committees, communications, and the association’s website and membership database.

“Katie has been the backbone of CLA’s member experience as Director of Member Services,” said CLA Executive Director Kevin Kempf. “She coordinates our premier conferences and events, leads our Deputy Directors and Probation & Parole Executive Networks, and always ensures our members and stakeholders receive outstanding support and value.”

Scott joined CLA in 2017 as Office Manager, bringing prior experience in event planning and youth development. She was named Project Manager in 2019 before advancing to Director of Member Services. During her tenure, she has worked with state research departments to coordinate member surveys, managed multiple CLA committees and helped plan and execute special events and other member initiatives.

Scott studied psychology and social work at the University of Oregon, and previously worked as a developmental therapist supporting children with severe autism before transitioning into a career in event planning. Prior to joining CLA, she held leadership roles with the Meridian Boys & Girls Club in Idaho.