Eric Kishel Joins ModCorr as Executive Vice President

ModCorr has appointed Eric Kishel as Executive Vice President, adding a longtime construction and infrastructure leader to its executive team as the company continues to grow in the justice and infrastructure sectors.

Kishel brings more than 40 years of experience in construction and infrastructure, including more than 30 years in executive leadership, including senior roles such as President and Principal. According to the company’s release, his background spans strategic planning, operations management, business development, risk mitigation, preconstruction services and organizational development.

“Eric’s depth of experience and leadership capabilities position him as a transformative addition to our executive team,” said ModCorr President Buddy Johns. “As we continue to expand across the justice and infrastructure sectors, Eric brings the expertise needed to execute at the highest level.”

According to ModCorr, Kishel has led major construction firms that generated more than $150 million in annual revenue and managed teams of more than 300 professionals. His project portfolio includes work for the Department of Homeland Security, NAVFAC, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FDOT, NASA, Disney, Universal Studios, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CSX Transportation, major U.S. port authorities and multiple state transportation agencies.

“I’m excited to join ModCorr at such an important stage in its growth,” said Kishel. “The company has built a strong reputation for delivering critical justice and infrastructure solutions. I look forward to expanding operational capabilities, strengthening partnerships and driving continued success for our clients.”

Kishel holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of North Dakota and an MBA from the University of South Florida. He is also a licensed general contractor in multiple states and has served on industry, civic and transportation boards throughout his career.