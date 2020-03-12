Rail-Mounted Tactical Gun Light

This intensely bright virtually indestructible rail-mounted tactical light attaches to almost any gun in seconds. Powered by two 3-volt CR123 lithium batteries with 10-year storage life C4 LED technology, it is impervious to shock with a 50,000-hour lifetime.

Rail grip clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of muzzle. Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails. Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90 two, S&W 99 and S&W TSW machined aluminum sealed construction with black anodized finish. Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch.

West Coast Uniforms and Accessories

Like this: Like Loading...