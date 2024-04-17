Ellis Kirby has joined CGL as the Vice President of Operations for the Facility Maintenance division, overseeing operations, strategic planning, and business development activities. Ellis is an action-oriented executive with over 30 years of leadership and operational experience in government, utility, and educational operations. Prior to joining CGL, Ellis held leadership roles for both large public entities and private utility management firms.

In his career, Ellis has served in a variety of customer facing executive positions in several markets, including public works, education, healthcare, and government. Ellis received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia and a Master’s in Building Construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Ellis is a LEED Accredited Professional, a Certified Educational Facilities Professional, and a Certified Energy Manager.