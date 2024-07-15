WMH Media Acquires Emlen Publications with Vision to Grow Partnerships While Honoring Established History

Solana Beach, Calif.-based WMH Media is excited to announce the acquisition of Emlen Media’s four publications, Correctional News, School Construction News, Healthcare Construction & Operations News and Green Building News, as well as its associated company-sponsored events. Since Emlen’s founding in 1994 the iconic titles have grown to a readership of over 150,000 subscribers, driven by the dynamic in-depth coverage and insightful content from top experts in the business.

Founded by Torrey Sims, former publisher and managing editor of Emlen Media, WMH Media brings her nearly 15 years in the A/E/C marketplace to our valued industry partners, along with a strong understanding of both the changing industry landscape and the company’s niche markets. Sims plans to focus on the media needs of the publications’ trusted clients and readership demand for timely, relevant and accurate news. WMH Media will continue to produce both print and digital publications, shining an industry spotlight on the design, construction, maintenance and operations within its key coverage areas.

“I am honored and eager to build upon the legacy of these publications, while opening up new avenues for increased exposure and added benefits for our advertisers to support their unique products and services,” said Sims. “I am thankful to the clients, partners, subscribers, and thought leaders who have played such a significant role in shaping these publications over the last 30 years, and I will ensure the quality of our publications throughout our markets for decades to come.”

In addition to its main publications and web platforms, WMH will also maintain and grow the related online resources that have helped forge a strong industry presence and market recognition. These include weekly newsletters bringing breaking news to important decision-makers and robust social media feeds further energizing each publication’s established standing. WMH plans to continue to host popular company-sponsored events, including the Corrections Summit, as well as introduce additional opportunities for advertisers and subscribers to participate in valuable knowledge-sharing events in our healthcare, education and green building markets. In the works are increased customer and subscriber perks, dynamic new resources to keep you fully up to date on an ever-changing industry, and much more. With an eye to the future, WMH has a message to our markets—thank you for your support and stay tuned for exciting new media offerings!

Learn more about WMH Media and explore its four publications by clicking on the magazine title below.