The new Nilfisk SC25 autonomous scrubber fills a crucial gap in the market for a smart cleaning solution that can clean both smaller commercial spaces, as well as other institutions. Inspired by customers who use mechanized solutions every day, the SC25 autonomous scrubber can support labor challenges while delivering superior cleaning, all at the push of a button.

By automating labor-intensive tasks, the SC25 scrubber frees up valuable time, meaning staff can focus on other key tasks. And in an era of labor shortages, it is a reliable cleaning companion.

In keeping with Nilfisk’s multi-technology strategy, the SC25 scrubber is an important addition to Nilfisk’s growing portfolio of autonomous machines that deliver results. Effortlessly maintaining consistent cleanliness, the SC25 scrubber automatically returns to its docking station to recharge, empty dirty water and refill with clean water, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Simply press play to enjoy this smart cleaning solution.

Equipped with light-sweeping technology, the SC25 scrubber effortlessly picks up small debris, providing effective cleaning in busy areas. With its efficient water consumption and manual spot-cleaning mode, users can expect a thorough, transformative clean every time.

