KAI has announced the hiring of distinguished architect Brien Graham, AIA, NOMA, NCARB as Civic, Municipal & Cultural Market Leader at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office.

In his new role, Graham will lead KAI’s efforts to deliver innovative design solutions tailored to the unique needs of this market across the region, state and nationally. Additionally, he will oversee project management, channel team alignment and growth through mentorship, and strategically drive market positioning, sales and profit management.

An award-winning architect with over 20 years of industry experience, Graham has held positions prior to KAI that include Senior Project Manager at LPA, Inc.; Associate/Project Manager at Richmond Group; and Director of Facilities/Project Manager at Concord Church.

Of his many distinguished industry awards, the more recent include the 2023 AIA Young Architect Award, 2022 AIA Dallas Presidential Citation, 2021 AIA Fort Worth Community Award, and 2020 Texas Society of Architects Presidential Citation.

Graham is also a 2023 graduate of the inaugural AIA National Leadership Academy comprised of 14 architects selected from around the country to participate in a three-year leadership development program designed for architects ready for the next level of accomplished leadership in their firm, profession and community.

Graham currently serves on the Texas Society of Architects (TxA) Board of Directors. He is also the 2023-2025 AIA Strategic Council Texas representative and the 2023-2024 Treasurer for DFW NOMA (National Organization of Minority Architects).

Most recently, he was elected as the 2024-2025 NOMA South Region Vice President and previously served as the 2021-2022 DFW NOMA Chapter President, 2022 AIA Dallas At-Large Board Member, Chair of the TxA EDI Committee and member of AIA Dallas’s Education Outreach Committee.

A graduate of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University in Philadelphia, Graham is a Registered Architect in Texas and Georgia and has earned the NCARB Certificate.

Graham and his wife Brandy have five children and reside in Dallas. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, writing and watching sports.