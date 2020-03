Kayla Wood was recently hired as a Correctional Officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville, Wisc. She graduated from Evansville High School in 2015 and then earned an Associate Degree in Applied Arts and Sciences and Ethnic Studies from University of Wisconsin-Rock County.

Wood was a volunteer for the Sheriff’s Office National Night Out events and is currently attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College.

