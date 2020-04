Chase Larson was recently hired as a correctional officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville, Wis. He has been a volunteer for the Sheriff’s Office National Night Out events.

He graduated from F.J. Turner High School in 2018. He is currently a criminal justice student at Blackhawk Technical College in pursuit of an Associate Degree, in addition to attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College.

