Viking’s K-1900-812L new panel phone is durable, easy to use, and provides added strength to hold up under heavy abuse.

The K-1900-812L vandal resistant analog panel phone is equipped with a 12-inch armored handset cable to reduce the risk of users harming themselves or their surroundings. The armored handset cable is reinforced with a steel lanyard to withstand abuse from users pulling and tugging on the handset. Key features include a vandal-resistant handset and cable, vandal- resistant keypad and durable steel faceplate. Viking’s Enhanced Weather Protection option is available for added protection against environmental factors.

Each K-1900-812L phone offers a built-in auto dialer which calls a preprogrammed number when the handset is lifted. The touch tone keypad allows users to dial extension and telephone numbers. Pair with a Viking entry controller to enter speed dial numbers and keyless entry codes. The K-1900-812L interfaces with a CO line, analog PABX extension or an FXS port from a VoIP ATA.

Viking Electronics Inc.

