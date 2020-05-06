Dean Borg was recently been appointed Director of the Division of Facility Planning, Construction and Management at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He has been Deputy Director of the Division of Facility Planning, Construction and Management since 2015 and served in several positions from 2006 to 2015, including Associate Director of the Capital Planning and Project Services Branch and Assistant Deputy Director of the Office of Facilities Management.

Borg served in several positions at CDCR from 1991 to 2006, including Chief of Legislation for Adult Operations in the Office of Legislation; Legislative Coordinator in the Legislative Liaison Office; and Analyst and Manager of Administration and Planning in the Planning and Construction Division. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation.

