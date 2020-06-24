Century-Old Canadian Courthouse to Undergo Restoration

By Lisa Kopochinski

DAUPHIN, Canada—A century-old courthouse in Dauphin, Manitoba, is set to undergo an $11 million renovation as part of a province-wide effort to modernize and revitalize the province’s courts.

Built in 1917, the historic courthouse will be expanded and fully renovated at an estimated cost of more than $11 million to provide improved facilities for Manitobans accessing justice services in the Parkland region including:

Enhanced courthouse security, including more holdings cells, to keep the public and court staff safe while improving the efficiency of court proceedings;

Improved interior and exterior accessibility, including accessible washrooms, and more accessible public, court and administrative

spaces;

spaces; Improved video-conferencing and meeting spaces for lawyers and their clients;

New administrative and office spaces for court staff, sheriff services and the judiciary.

The design of the courthouse will be finalized soon,” said Provincial Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, in a statement.

“Our government is committed to enhancing Manitoba’s justice system and to help keep Manitobans safe in their homes and communities. Providing accessible, efficient justice services to those living in Dauphin and surrounding communities is a priority, and these investments will support further modernization of Manitoba’s courts.”

Those in custody in Dauphin will continue to be held at the six other adult correctional facilities located throughout the province. There is currently sufficient capacity at the other facilities following an overall decline in the provincial inmate population.