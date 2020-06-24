ICPA Shares Details on 2021 Events

By CN Staff

The International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA), after being forced to hold off on event-hosting due to the current pandemic, has announced dates and locales for their major 2021 conferences and events.

CRS 2021

March 2-4, 2021 – Porto, Portugal

3rd International Correctional Research Symposium

ICPA, EuroPris and CEP in collaboration with the Portuguese Reintegration and Prison Service have decided to organize a third edition of the International Correctional Research Symposium in Portugal in the week of 2 March 2021, with the theme of ‘Motivation and Well-Being of Correctional Staff: How they matter and what can we do about it?’

More info: www.icpa.org/crs2021

TIC 2021

April 20-22, 2021 – Dublin, Ireland

4th Technology in Corrections Conference

The Technology in Corrections conference has proven to be a hit among those working within the correctional technology realm. In collaboration with EuroPris we will seek to attract a core audience of those presently working within the prison and probation sectors who are involved in the advancement of their respective jurisdictions through the implementation of digital technology initiatives.

More info: www.corrections-technology.com

ICPA 2021

October 24-29, 2021 – Hong Kong, China

ICPA 22nd AGM and Conference

At ICPA’s flagship annual conference you can meet and interact with more than 500 corrections professionals from across the world. Hosted by the Hong Kong Correctional Services Department we invite you to join us at the Nina Hotel in Tsuen Wan and take part in this exciting event. The diverse program will be covering a broad range of topics.

More info: www.icpa.org/hongkong2021