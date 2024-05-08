North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Jerry Laws to be the new warden of Davidson Correctional Center.

Laws previously served as associate warden and acting warden of Davidson Correctional in Lexington.

“Warden Laws brings solid professionalism and leadership to this position,” Ishee said. “He has hands-on experience in the mission of a facility such as Davidson, working with offenders who will soon transition back to their communities. I have no doubt he will be an outstanding warden for Davidson Correctional Center.”

In his new position, Laws is responsible for all operations at the male, minimum-custody facility, which houses approximately 250 offenders. As a designated re-entry facility, Davidson Correctional provides support and programming for offenders in the final stages of their sentences and due to be released.

Rehabilitative educational programming includes a horticulture program through Davidson Community College, as well as high-school equivalency courses and adult education. Work opportunities are available onsite and offsite, including work release for private employers.

Laws began his career in 2006 as a correctional officer at Wilkes Correctional Center, advancing to sergeant in 2015. In 2021, he was promoted to disciplinary hearing officer. He was named associate warden of Davidson in June 2023.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University and holds Advanced Criminal Justice Certification from the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. He is also a certified general instructor for Correctional Officer Basic Training, a field training coordinator, an investigator of sexual assault or harassment and other special investigations and has training in intermediate and advanced incident command system.