New York DOC Unveils New Correction Officer Recruitment Campaign

By CN Staff

EAST ELMHURST, N.Y. –The New York City Department of Correction last week launched an extensive marketing campaign to encourage prospective applicants to take the first step to towards a career as a Correction Officer by registering for the upcoming exam in the open registration window running from May 1st – June 6th.

“Heroes work here at the Department of Correction, and we are looking for new heroes to join our ranks and boldly serve their city,” said DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie. “Our Correction Officers patrol one of the toughest precincts in the city, serve as leaders in criminal justice reform, and are role models in their communities. I hope this campaign encourages New Yorkers looking to serve their communities to consider joining our boldest family. Registering to take the exam is the first step towards a rewarding career in public safety.”

New York City Department of Correction Officers earn $92,073 after 5½ years of service, full benefits, and a pension upon retirement.

The new advertising campaign features television and radio commercials, ads in community and ethnic media outlets, e-blasts, fliers at NYCHA job centers and developments, notices in public libraries in all five boroughs, ads in buses and bus shelters, recorded messages from DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie to New Yorkers utilizing 311, social media posts on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, ads on subscription streaming services, and videos running in taxis and ferries.