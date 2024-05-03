Smart, Discreet Surveillance

Hanwha Vision’s PNM-C16013RVQ four-channel, multi-directional dome camera combines AI analytics with WiseStream III video compression for bandwidth and storage reduction in a form factor 65% smaller compared to other models including AI analytics and IR. The camera is well-suited for environments where inconspicuous installation and image quality are important, including correctional facilities, courthouses, or municipal offices. Its multi-directional capabilities eliminate blind spots, AI object detection and classification reduce false alarms and enhance search efficiency, and four IR LEDs ensure clear footage, even in low light.

