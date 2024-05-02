Touch Panel for Control Rooms

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation — the highly secure PoE ControlVuTM touch panel. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of command and control room environments, this cutting-edge touch panel sets a new standard for performance, security, and flexibility.

“Our new ControlVu touch panel brings a host of advancements to the table,” said Mark Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer at VuWall. “We have redesigned our touch panel to deliver higher resolution, improved tactile touch, and most importantly, a highly secure design, where users can trust the integrity of their control room operations.”

ControlVu empowers operators with the freedom to manage visual scenarios on video walls and displays in a control room, directly from a PoE tablet. The new 10″ ControlVu touch panel, part number ControlVu-10-3, delivers the highest level of security with a secure Linux operating system. It has an Ethernet PoE port and no other wireless options, such as WiFi or Bluetooth, and no camera, all features that are typically not allowed in control room environments. It is highly responsive and delivers 1920×1200 resolution. ControlVu gives operators the freedom to control the system directly from the simple touch of a button.

