Hy-Brid Lifts, an industry leader in high-quality, low-level access equipment, has promoted Nik Fleischfresser to director of sales. He previously worked in engineering and sales roles for various global markets before joining Hy-Brid Lifts 13 months ago. In his new role as director of sales, he will be based out of Oconomowoc, Wisc., and cover the western regions of the U.S. and Canada.

“Over my time with Hy-Brid Lifts, our team has revamped our products and revolutionized this industry yet again,” Fleischfresser said. “I’m excited to take on this next challenge, to both provide our current customers with increased support and spearhead growth markets in western North America.”

Fleischfresser will provide service and support for Hy-Brid Lifts’ customers, salesmen and sales representative group, and promote the full line of lifts, including the new PS-1930, which offers non-folding rails, LeakGuard™ and other features.