Illinois Police Station Project Earns National Award

CHICAGO—The Village of Arlington Heights’ police station, completed in December 2018, has earned a 2020 Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association (APWA).

The award, selected by a jury consisting of public works professionals from throughout the country, acknowledges projects that “promote excellence in the management, administration and implementation of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer, and the contractor who worked together to complete public works projects.” Key recipients are the Village of Arlington Heights, Legat Architects (architect of record, design architect), and Riley Construction (construction manager).

The village’s core planning team included Cris Papierniak (Assistant Director of Public Works), Nicholas Pecora (Chief of Police), and Charles Witherington-Perkins (Director of Planning and Community Development). Many additional village police, public works, and planning staff contributed to the success of the project.

Among the selection criteria for the award are construction management techniques, construction site safety, unusual accomplishments under adverse conditions, time/money saving strategies, budget and schedule adherence, and sustainability strategies.

The venue comprises just over 70,000 square feet and includes a first floor with a public information desk, booking area, the patrol division and the records areas; the second floor hosts the investigations and community services divisions, administration, a workout area and locker rooms. The basement includes a firing range, training room, forensic laboratory and evidence storage.

APWA President William (Bill) Spearman III, P.E. said, “APWA is proud to recognize these important projects that are planned, designed, and constructed to benefit all of the people in their communities. Public works projects are even more important during this time, as our communities face the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Before winning at the national level, the project won APWA Project of the Year honors locally (APWA Suburban Branch: covers Cook County municipalities outside the City of Chicago) and then regionally (APWA Chicago Chapter: covers eight counties in northeastern Illinois).

The impressive facility was showcased by Correctional News as a Facility of the Month in our July/August 2019 issue. A digital edition of that issue and other past editions can be found at www.correctionalnews.com.