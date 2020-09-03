Our Personnel desperately need protection from assaults, and exposure from highly infectious Corona Virus and other biohazards while working in our Jails and Prisons. That’s why the Patented High-Security Anti-Splash System was developed to address these needs.

The Anti-Splash System stops assaults and exposure to infectious diseases initiated and transmitted through cell door food ports.

Other benefits are:

Reducing cost in overtime to replace injured Staff.

Reducing cost of medical treatment for both Staff and inmates.

Reducing cost in defending frivolous lawsuits initiated by inmates claiming injuries, rights violations against Staff, Administrators and Municipalities.

Reducing cost of expensive investigations of assault incidents.

