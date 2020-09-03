Outdoor Exercise Station

A healthy inmate is a well-adjusted inmate, and TriActive USA Fitness Equipment is becoming more of a necessity in today’s correctional environment. TriActive USA outdoor fitness equipment is manufactured with tamper-resistant hardware and no removable parts. Our powder-coated surfaces are very resistant to vandalism and stand up extremely well to all weather conditions. The Pull Up and Dip Station is the most popular and indestructible piece of equipment we offer. This particular unit is a multi-purpose unit used to perform pull ups, push-ups, dips, leg lifts, and stretching exercises. As a result of COVID-19, health and wellness has become a top priority in keeping our facilities running safely and effectively.

Tri-Active USA