Construction Continues on $54M Virginia Courts Project

By Lisa Kopochinski

LEESBURG, Va.—Construction continues on the $54 million construction and renovation of the Loudoun County Courthouse in Va.

With a completion date slated for late 2022, the project includes the design and construction of a new 92,000-square-foot Loudoun County District Courthouse and renovation of existing courts facilities. The new parking facilities have already been completed.

The new three-story steel frame, brick facade structure will house the courtroom, Judges chambers, clerks, parking, and temporary holding cells. The structure will ascend two-stories above ground with a lower level to be built underground.

The new courthouse will be located on the current Church Street Parking Lot at the corner of Church Street and Edwards Ferry Road in downtown Leesburg.

Two existing onsite structures—the existing courthouse at 18 East Market Street and historic Valley Bank building located at 20 East Market Street—will also be renovated under a separate contract that has not yet gone out to bid.

Costello Construction is the general contractor on the new Loudoun County Courthouse. Dewberry is the architect.

The project is pursuing a minimum of LEED Silver certification.