A healthy inmate is a well-adjusted inmate and TriActive USA Fitness Equipment is becoming more of a necessity in today’s correctional environment. TriActive USA outdoor fitness equipment is manufactured with tamper-resistant hardware and no removable parts. Its 11- gauge steel, powder-coated surfaces are very resistant to vandalism and stand up extremely well to all weather conditions.

There are no cables, pulleys, or hydraulics for increased resistance. Rather, the equipment is solely used against one’s own body weight. The Exercise Bike is one of TriActive’s most popular units for correctional facilities, especially for those focused on cardiovascular health. The Exercise Bike would pair well with the company’s Pull Up & Dip Station and inclined Sit Up Board for a complete upper and lower body workout.

