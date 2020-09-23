New Illinois Public Safety Building Aims for 2021 Debut

By CN Staff

ROSEMONT, Ill.—County trustees in Rosemont recently authorized borrowing $40 million for a new public safety department headquarters building.

The one-story, 100,000-square-foot building in Rosemont—a village in Cook County, Ill., located approximately 17 miles northwest of Chicago—would be located in an area that has largely been cleared of a series of interconnected light industrial buildings.

With design work for the new building nearly complete, Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens said that he plans to visit other police facilities soon to see designs that the Rosemont building is being modeled after.

FGM Architects Inc. is the architect on this project. Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. is the civil engineer, and TGRWA LLC is providing structural engineering services. D-R Rosemont LLC is providing construction management services.

The new facility will double the size of the department’s current headquarters. Plans call for training space, a shooting range, and more room for booking and processing arrestees.

The facility is slated to open in early 2021.