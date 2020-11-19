Ligature-Resistant Towel Hook

The Willoughby LRTH line of Ligature-Resistant Release Towel Hooks (models: LRTH1 and LRTH4) are fabricated Type 304 stainless steel accessories, designed to provide a ligature-resistant wall-mounted towel holder.

The LRTH ligature-resistant towel hooks support light clothing and towels but will not support heavier objects and will release under pressure. Stainless steel security screws are typically provided supplied with the sloped top LRTH hooks, with any needed wall anchors supplied by others. LRTH ligature-resistant release towel hooks can be specified as either 1-hook (LRTH1) or 4-hook (LRTH4).

