California Governor Newsom recently appointed Marcus A. Pollard as Warden of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. He has served as Acting Warden since 2019.

Pollard held several positions at Calipatria State Prison from 2014 to 2019. Those posts included Chief Deputy Administrator, Correctional Administrator, and Correctional Captain. He was also Correctional Captain for Ironwood State Prison from 2007 to 2014.

Additionally, he held several positions at Centinela State Prison from 1994 to 2007. These posts included Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer.

This position does not require Senate confirmation.