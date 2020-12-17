Georgia Breaks Ground on New Juvenile Justice Center

By Lisa Kopochinski

CUMMING, Ga.—Construction has begun on the new Forsyth County Juvenile Justice Center in Cumming, a city of approximately 5,000 in Forsyth County located 35 miles north of Atlanta.

When completed in summer 2022, the new $19.9 million Center—which replaces the current facility— will span approximately 70,000 square feet with three levels, including space on the second level for future expansion. This facility will include two courtrooms, conference rooms and administrative offices.

“Juvenile court facilities are unique in that special accommodations must be made for juveniles and their families that are not required at the main courthouse,” stated Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley. “As such, it is preferable to have a separate courthouse for Juvenile court and even though we have had a separate building for many years, the current courthouse has significant deficiencies in access, efficiency, security, overcrowding, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its physical structure.”

Carroll-Daniel Construction is the general contractor on the project; Jericho Design Group is the architect.

The facility was designed to incorporate natural elements and lighting to provide a calming effect.