Vandal-Resistant Luminaire

Luminaire LED®, an established leader in vandal-resistant lighting products, recently announced the release of its VCM8 luminaire, a corner mount fixture that withstands physical impact and environmental abuse. The VCM8 luminaire’s soft edges and eye-pleasing design combined with a robust construction make it ideal for high-abuse environments.

In addition to its architectural aesthetics, VCM8 contains other features such as an IK10 rating for outstanding impact resistance, an IP65 rating, and a highly durable finish that withstands a 4,000-hour salt spray test. Combined with ligature-resistant and tamper-resistant hardware, VCM8 is offered with a lifetime warranty against vandalism.

Ceiling, pendant and wall mount options are available for the 8-inch wide luminaire, as well as two, three, or four-foot lengths. Optics provide direct illumination in a range of static white color temperatures from 2700K to 5000K. Red or amber night light options are available.

