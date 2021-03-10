As part of its 2021 appointments, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has elevated DLR Group Principal Erica Loynd to the College of Fellows. The honor was awarded to 102 members who have made significant contributions to the architecture profession.

“Erica is an exceptional leader at every level of the industry – within DLR Group, in her local and regional AIA chapters, and at the national AIA leadership level with the Academy of Architecture for Justice Knowledge Community,” said DLR Group CEO Griff Davenport, FAIA. “She is a tremendous asset to our firm as well as to the clients and communities where she is working to make a difference.”

Nationally recognized for planning and design of justice and government projects, her portfolio of work has led to $1.7 billion of construction value for justice and civic projects and over 5.25 million total square feet of space.

“She is a strong advocate and ambassador for DLR Group, championing our design ethos in justice architecture that leads to healing, equity, and transformation of individuals and communities,” said DLR Group Senior Principal Darrell Stelling, AIA, who leads the firm’s global Justice+Civic studios.

Loynd joined DLR Group in 2000 practicing from the Seattle location. She has successfully led the design and planning for projects across the country, including the award-winning Skagit County Community Justice Center, the Oregon Youth Authority MacLaren Youth Campus in Woodburn, Ore., and the City of Tukwila Justice Center in Tukwila, Wash.

The AIA fellowship program is developed to elevate those architects who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession and have made a significant contribution to architecture and society on a national level.