Tutor Perini Corp. and O&G Industries Inc. Joint Venture Selected as Manhattan Jail Facility Proposer

By Fay Harvey

NEW YORK — Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini Corp. and Torrington, Conn.-based O&G Industries Inc. have formed a joint venture and, in collaboration with architecture firm HOK, have been selected as the apparent proposer for the Manhattan Jail Facility design-build project.

The project, planned by the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), and is one of four facilities included in the $15.6-billion Borough-Based Jail system program, which aims to replace the Rikers Island Jail Complex with smaller, modern facilities in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens.

The state-of-the-art Manhattan facility will be located at the site of the former Manhattan Detention Complex on White Street in Chinatown. It will feature a 697,000-square-foot zoning floor area and accommodate 1,040 beds. Plans include indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, food services, staff offices and other on-site amenities. Additionally, the project includes below-grade parking for 125 vehicles and 20,000 square feet of ground level community and commercial space.

Tutor Perini will act as the managing partner in the joint venture with O&G Industries holding a 25% stake. The team will now enter into negotiations with the DDC on contractual terms and pricing, aiming to finalize the design-build contract by spring 2025. This facility is the last of the four borough jails to reach this stage of development, following requests for qualifications issued in 2021 and 2023.

Demolition of the former detention complex in Chinatown is underway and is being managed by Wantagh, N.Y.-based Gramercy Group Inc., under a $125-million contract.

Tutor Perini was also awarded the $2.95 billion Brooklyn facility, one of the first Borough-Based Jail design-build contracts. Other recipients include Leon D. DeMatteis Construction Corp., of Elmont, N.Y., which secured a $3.9 billion contract for the Queens facility, and Transformative Reform Group, led by Galveston, Texas-based SLSCO Ltd. and New York-based Sciame Construction LLC, who were awarded the $2.9 billion contract for the Bronx facility.

