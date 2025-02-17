David Mahoney

David J. Mahoney, an esteemed law enforcement professional with more than 41 years of experience, has joined Falcon Inc.—a nationwide consulting and management firm specializing in justice, healthcare and safety—as a senior expert. A four-term Dane County sheriff, first elected in 2006 as the county’s 52nd sheriff, Mahoney has made significant contributions to public safety and community trust.

He began his law enforcement career with the Village of Cross Plains and City of Middleton police departments before joining the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for 40 years across divisions including security, support and field services. His leadership extended to 12 years as a local, state and national labor executive officer.

A recognized authority on the incarceration of the mentally ill, Mahoney has written multiple articles and served as a media expert on the topic. He also has consulted for Public Safety Strategies Group and The Riseling Group on community engagement, active shooter response, firearms handling, conflict resolution and internal investigations among other topics.

Mahoney has also been involved in committees at the local, state and national levels, including the National Sheriffs’ Association, Major County Sheriffs of America and the Governor’s Council on Wisconsin Homeland Security. He remains actively involved in community organizations, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to Falcon Inc. to advance public safety initiatives.

In his new role, he will support the work of Falcon Inc. to provide expertise to agencies, helping them advance and innovate programs while addressing major challenges in the industry.