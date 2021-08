The Tactical Electronic Distraction Device (T.E.D.D.) is a flashbang alternative that is ideal for police training, SWAT, and corrections. It emits a bright, strobing light and high-pitched 120 dB sound to distract anyone in the proximity. The T.E.D.D was designed for use in situations where a flashbang can prove dangerous.

An easy-to-use carrying case that holds two devices is also available from FoxFury, as is a USB charging adaptor.

FoxFury