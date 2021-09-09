Continuing the rapid growth of their global team, Gallagher recently announced the appointment of George Dunleavy in the newly created role of Technical Business Development Manager for South Australia and Northern Territory.

Based in Adelaide, George has over 15 years of security industry experience and was most recently with the Department for Education as Strategic Manager for Security and Emergency Management.

As a former police officer with the South Australia Police in Adelaide and the West Midlands Police in Birmingham, England, George brings a wealth of practical incident and crisis management experience through a variety of frontline policing roles.

Gallagher’s General Manager for APAC & IMEA, Craig Schutte, says, “With the technical expertise and experience George brings to the team, he will play a key role in our continued growth across South Australia. As a high-performing team with a great company culture, we are proud to attract some of the best talent within the security industry.”