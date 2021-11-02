Hill International recently announced it has hired Stephen E. Browning, PE, as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader. Browning will work with Hill’s regional leaders across the U.S. to capture and execute program and project management assignments for U.S. Federal Government agencies, including long-term Hill clients such as the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Energy (DOE), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), among others, as well as cultivate relationships with new Federal clients.

Browning comes to Hill with more than 30 years of experience in Federal project management, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, National Federal Market Lead with Michael Baker. Highlights of his career include leading the reconstruction of national infrastructure across Iraq under the Coalition Provisional Authority’s $12.6 billion reconstruction program. Browning’s leadership of the program was recognized by the “Service To America Award for National Security and International Affairs.”

Browning holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. He is also a graduate of Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program and Johns Hopkins University’s National Security Studies Program. He is a Senior Executive Fellow of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and a registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota.

Browning’s specific responsibilities will include identifying opportunities, partnering with Federal agencies and owners, identifying market trends to better serve clients and grow Hill’s business, assessing staffing and teaming capabilities, recruiting subordinate team members, and overseeing Hill’s program, project, and construction management services for Federal clients. Browning will answer directly to Michael B. Smith, Hill’s President, Americas.