Gallagher is pleased to welcome Keg Giles as Regional Sales Manager to their U.S.-based team.

Having held a senior sales management role with Software House Access Control for nine years, Keg brings significant experience within the access control and security technology industry.

In his new role at Gallagher, Keg is responsible for driving sales and Channel Partner relationships within the Southeast region of the United States, building on Gallagher’s bold growth plans for the region.

“I am thrilled to join Gallagher and be part of a team that place such incredible importance on creating meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships with customers and integrators,” said Giles. “Having worked on both the client and integrator side, I know how essential this quality is in a security manufacturer.”